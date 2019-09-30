Call for cyclists to take part in north-east event to raise cash for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

An appeal for cyclists has been launched ahead of a charity event this week.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars 7th annual Charity Cycle Challenge will take place on Saturday in Ballater.

There will be three distances to choose, with people able to sign up on the day. The charity was set by Oldmeldrum-based couple Jonathan and Anna Cordiner after losing their daughter Kayleigh to terminal illness.

Jonathan said: “Please come and help us raise vital funds for terminally ill children across Scotland.”

To sign up go to https://bit.ly/2OyFfdj