Call for cyclists to raise money for Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity is encouraging people to fundraise by taking part in a cycling event.

Friends of Anchor is calling for cyclists to sign up to this year’s Ride the North, as the charity partners up with the event for the first time.

The general ballot entry for the event has closed, but those who wish to support Friends of Anchor will be guaranteed a spot.

All funds raised will go towards the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Carly Munro, finance and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We’re excited to be one of the affiliated charities for this fantastic event, bringing Ride the North to our calendar of challenge events for the very first time.

“Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist already or you’ve got your sights set on a new goal, we would love to have you involved.”

To secure your charity space for Friends of Anchor, email info@friendsofanchor.org