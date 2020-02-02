Call for coastal north-east entries for funding

Scottish Natural Heritage has launched a new fund to celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters.

Plunge In! The Coasts and Waters Community Fund creates new opportunities for communities to connect with their coasts and seas.

The fund offers grants of between £2,000 and £10,000 for a wide range of imaginative projects which allow people to celebrate their areas.

Examples of projects could include helping communities adapt to climate change, sharing and preserving cultural traditions and expanding and improving community recording of the natural environment or wildlife.

The fund will close to applications on February 28.

