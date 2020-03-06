Call for clarity on plan for overnight car ban in parts of Aberdeen city centre

A call for clarity has been made over a plan to ban vehicles overnight from parts of Aberdeen city centre.

A proposal by the city council to impose the restrictions over several streets was discussed by councillors – though a decision on the scheme will be made at a later date.

The restrictions would stop vehicles from driving on Justice Mill Lane, Langstane Place and Windmill Brae between 10pm and 5am for an initial period of 18 months.

As part of the plans, there would also be a permanent prohibition of driving except for loading and unloading by goods vehicles on Langstane Place between its junctions with Dee Street and Crown Street.

A report was heard by councillors at the operational delivery committee, where it was decided to wait for further information before the committee make a decision on whether or not the prohibitions should go forward.

During the meeting Councillor Ciaran McRae raised concerns about access to the roads for businesses and first responders and asked for clarity on access matters.

He said: “Towards the end of Justice Mill Lane there’s a number of 24-hour businesses that need access to the rear of the buildings. A number of community-first responders do not have blue lights, such as the Sandpiper Trust, but would require access.”

Ross Stevenson, roads engineer for Aberdeen City Council, replied that although there would be exceptions in place for access to the parking facilities and emergency services, the exceptions could not be made for every instance.

He added: “It would be enforced by police, I am sure they would consider the individual circumstances if that occurred.”

Mr Stevenson also said the traffic order could be stopped if, during the consultation period, feedback received was negative, although talks had already taken place with Police Scotland and other partners.

The idea was introduced through Aberdeen’s purple flag, an award which credits cities for efforts to maintain management of town and city centres at night, and also forms part of the City Centre Masterplan strategy.