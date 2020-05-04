Call for clarity after north-east coronavirus figures revised with no explanation

A north-east politician called for the Scottish Government to explain why north-east coronavirus statistics were altered.

On Friday, the Scottish Government released data showing 187 people in NHS Grampian hospitals were either suspected of having Covid-19 or had tested positive for the disease.

That would have been an extra 68 patients on the previous day, a spike of 57%, making it the highest daily rise in Scotland since the crisis began.

NHS Grampian explained the rise was due to the introduction of testing for all hospital patients over 70.

However, on Saturday, when new figures were released, the NHS Grampian figure was reduced to 119.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The figures for NHS Grampian have been revised because as of April 29 health boards started to test all patients aged over 70 for Covid-19 on admission to hospital.

“Given this has just started the Scottish Government continues to work with boards, including NHS Grampian, on the methodology for recording any suspected covid-19 cases to ensure consistency in reporting cases across all boards as a result of this change.”

The spokesman was unable to explain why the figure was reduced between Friday and Saturday when the number of tests increased.

When asked to clarify the reduction, NHS Grampian said it would not be commenting on the figures.

The responses have led to calls for greater clarity.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is a very difficult and anxious time for everyone.

“It is really important public bodies are open and transparent with the information they provide,” he added.

When the initial figures were published on Friday, a spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said the data showed people must continue to follow guidance and stick to social distancing guidelines.

She said: “These figures clearly illustrate the ongoing risk posed to the public’s health by Covid-19.

“We are not experiencing a short – or even medium-term scenario,” added the spokeswoman.

According to the latest figures there have been 898 cases of Covid-19 in Grampian since the outbreak began.

There are 147 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 or are suspected of having it.

