Call for CCTV at Aberdeen high rise before ‘someone is killed’ in fire

An Aberdeen woman fears someone could be killed following a spate of fires in her block of flats.

Jennifer Rodger lives on the 11th floor of Bruce House in Hazlehead – which has been hit by four fires in a month, the most recent last Thursday morning.

They are believed to have been caused by waste not being fully extinguished before being put in bins.

Jennifer, who has lived in the block for 12 years, wants CCTV installed to find out how the fires are being caused – and fears someone could lose their life.

She said: “I was woken at 6.30am with a flat full of smoke. I live alone and have lung disease and waking up to see the flat filling with smoke was terrifying.

“I am also partially deaf and did not hear the outside smoke alarms – the smoke was not thick enough to set off my inside alarms this time.

“I am scared that at some point the fire brigade won’t be able to get here fast enough. We need CCTV in these buildings before someone is killed.”

As well as Thursday’s incident, crews were also called on July 9 and July 15 – when they attended twice after reports of smoke remaining.

One call-out was also caused after an alarm was set off by vape fumes.

Bruce Farquharson, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s senior officer for Aberdeen, said: “Our crews have been mobilised on three occasions recently to tackle small fires in and around the communal refuse areas at Bruce House.

“On each occasion, our crews responded swiftly to extinguish these small fires, and we continue to work closely with partners to ensure the safety of our communities.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “There have been four incidents; three of which were likely to be caused by materials that were not fully extinguished before being disposed of down the bin chutes and the fourth was a first-floor fire detector being activated by vape fumes.

“We continue to work in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to highlight the importance of making sure all materials are fully extinguished before disposal.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there was no suggestion of criminality.