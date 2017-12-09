Call for buses and cyclists to be barred from Broad Street

A councillor has called for Broad Street to be closed to all traffic in a bid to make the area accessible for disabled people in the city.

Liberal Democrat Steve Delaney will raise a motion at Monday’s full council meeting to overturn a decision that allows buses and cyclists to use Broad Street.

Cllr Delaney, who is a member of the council’s Disability Equity Partnership, said a number of people had been in touch with him highlighting the difficulties they will face if they use a level surface shared with buses and cyclists.

Cllr Delaney said: “We really need to put public safety at the heart of everything we do, and take into account the needs of people with disabilities in all new projects within our city centre.

“My proposal would enhance the experience for all pedestrians using Broad Street whether to access council services at Marischal College, to visit Provost Skene’s House or just to do some shopping without them having to worry about looking out for cyclists and buses.

“We need to make our city centre more pedestrian friendly and more accessible to everyone, but especially to disabled people.

“So, where better to start than Broad Street?”

The Liberal Democrat group originally expressed safety concerns for pedestrians – and especially people with disabilities –when the proposal went to council in August 2016.

Cllr Delaney said people with sight or hearing loss could experience difficulties with the part-pedestrianisation plans.

But those with restricted mobility and those who use walking aids or wheelchairs could also face difficulties, according to the councillor.

Initially the street was to be fully closed, but proposals were watered down after protests from Stagecoach and First Bus, who said the street was “vital” to their services.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “The decision that we took to partially pedestrianise it was one that was the right decision at the time, but I think it’s right that we revisit the situation and I’m pleased that Cllr Delaney has taken the decision to bring this to council.”