Call for artists to design new sculpture for Aberdeen bridge

A call has been made for artists to come forward to design a new sculpture which Aberdeen community leaders hope will act as a traffic calming measure for the area.

The sculpture is part of the Tilly Wood Street Design Project being run by Sustrans and Aberdeen City Council, for the Tillydrone and Woodside areas, and is aiming to create an artwork at the entrance of the Diamond Bridge.

Two sites have been identified, one near to the Tillydrone Community Centre and the other across the road.

Project leaders will decide which site to select in the coming months.

It is hoped an art piece would encourage drivers using the bridge, which opened in 2016, to slow down.

Jane Fullerton, who is part of the small team behind the initiative, said it could cost between £30,000 to £40,000 to build the sculpture, but they had already secured £5,000 in funding from Sustrans.

Speaking of the project, she said: “We’re advertising for artists to come forward.

“We hope it will be about what Tillydrone means to people, for some it’s about the community, for others it’s the history, and others it’s nature.

“We want it to be something people notice.

“It’ll be traffic calming, but we also want it to be a message to drivers that it’s a community they are entering.

“A lot of people use the bridge as a rat run to get to other places such as the city centre and Dyce.”

The entrants will be whittled down to four, who will then be asked to make small versions of their ideas.

The final piece will be fairly large and eye-catching, and will be visible to drivers.

Although some funding is already in place, more will be sought before the project takes place.

Anyone interested in taking part in the project is asked to contact the locality three community development officer via email on hcattanach@aberdeencity.gov.uk