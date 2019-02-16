Call for action to end Aberdeen Labour limbo

Calls have been made for nine suspended Aberdeen councillors to be expelled from the Scottish Labour Party.

It is now 21 months since the group of nine elected Labour councillors formed an administration with the Conservative party against the orders of then party leader Kezia Dugdale.

They were suspended from the party as a result.

Since then, the situation has remained in limbo for the so-called “Aberdeen Nine”.

Stephen Flynn, SNP group leader at Aberdeen City Council, has called for Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard to break his silence on the subject and banish the councillors.

Claims have been made that, while under suspension, members of the council group have been openly campaigning for Mr Leonard alongside other activists in Aberdeen.

Mr Flynn, pictured, said: “With suspended councillors now campaigning in Aberdeen for Richard Leonard, it’s clear their supposed suspension is little more than empty rhetoric.

“The whole situation is a complete farce and has dragged on for far too long and it is 21 months since their initial suspension. Mr Leonard appears happy to sit silent if it means those councillors will knock doors on his behalf.

“If he wants to be seen as anything approaching a credible politician, then he needs to take action and expel these councillors for good.”

The case is awaiting a hearing at the National Constitutional Committee (NCC), which has the power to expel members.

A Scottish Labour Party spokesman said: “The party leader has no say in disciplinary processes.

“The NCC is the only body with the power to expel members and is independent of the party’s leadership, who have no say over its decisions or when it hears cases.”

An Aberdeen Labour Group spokeswoman said: “It is hardly breaking news to find out that card-carrying Aberdeen Labour councillors have been out on the campaign trail promoting Labour policies and highlighting the devastating impact the SNP Government’s austerity cuts to council budgets will have on local residents.”

She added: “While Councillor Flynn appears to be completely fixated with our political status, I am sure the people of Aberdeen would be more impressed if he channelled his energy into standing up for the city and joined the Aberdeen Labour councillors and others in lobbying the Scottish Government to ensure the extra £28 million of business rates raised in Aberdeen stays in Aberdeen.”