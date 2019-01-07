North-east MSP calls for rethink on £200 million rail improvements

The Scottish Government should go back to the drawing board on a promise to improve rail links, an MSP has claimed.

It was announced in January 2016 the Government was investing £200 million on rail upgrades, including track dualling, to speed up journey times between Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

It has since emerged the investment would only shave two minutes off existing travel times.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said SNP ministers must “go back to the drawing board” and tell the north-east public how they are going to “make good on the promises that were made”.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said improvements are already happening, with more planned for this year.

She added a “range of options” will be explored with partners in the reference group committed to “reaching the right solution”.

