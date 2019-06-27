Call for action as report shows rise in suicides in north-east

More people across the north-east died by suicide in 2018 compared to the previous year, new figures have shown.

Latest statistics show there were 77 suicides across the NHS Grampian board area in 2018, up from 63 in 2017.

The majority of suicides were men – 59 of the 77 deaths.

Comedian Wray Thomson has set up a support group in the city called Man Chat Aberdeen.

Since forming on Saturday, the page has attracted more than 300 requests for help.

Mr Thomson said the figures show “something needs to be done” to improve men’s mental health and that spending must focus on preventative care and education.

He added: “Austerity has never been worse and in the north-east there has been a massive shift in employment, especially during the downturn in the oil industry.

“That’s a lot of pressure, couple that in with debt being the number one cause of stress in our current climate and it’s little wonder that men struggle with mental health problems.”

The number of suicides in Scotland increased by 15% last year, with 784 probable suicides in 2018 – up from 680 in 2017.

Scottish Government Mental Health Minister Claire Haughey said action is being taken towards suicide prevention.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “Any suicide is a tragedy and my heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and families of those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one.

“We want to create a Scotland where suicide is preventable and where anyone contemplating suicide gets the support they need.”

Billy Watson, chief executive of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), said: “After a number of years in which we saw an overall downward trend, it is devastating news that significantly more people died by suicide in Scotland last year than in the year before.

“The figures show we must redouble our efforts as a nation to deepen our understanding of the causes of suicide so we can help everyone who needs it.”