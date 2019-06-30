Call for action as dog waste bins overflow at Aberdeen forest

Dog waste bins at a beauty spot in Aberdeen have been left overflowing to an “unacceptable” level, a community leader said today.

Pictures emerged of a dog bin in Countesswells Forest piled high with bags of waste – with a further mound of full bags on the ground underneath.

The mess was spotted and pictured by a member of the public walking in the woods, and the fight to clean up the forest has now begun.

Councillor for the area, Martin Greig, hit out at Aberdeen City Council over the issue.

Mr Greig defended dog walkers who had attempted to dispose of their pets’ waste but had been unable to due to the extent to which the bin had been filled.

He believes it is a recurring problem and described the piles of waste-filled bags – and other rubbish – beneath the bin as “unacceptable”.

He has now called on council bosses to take action to help rectify the problem in a bid to make the environment more pleasant.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Greig said: “Unfortunately, there is a real problem with the dog bins in Countesswells Wood.

“This is a place that seems to have been forgotten by the council.

“There needs to be regular emptying and maintenance of the bins.

“It is a pity when dog walkers want to be responsible and can’t deposit the waste in a bin because it is already full.

“I have some sympathies with their dilemma.

“The piles of waste are unacceptable.

“This is a lovely natural place and everyone shares a duty to look after this green environment.

“There should be more frequent attention to this problem of dog fouling.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman insisted workers empty the bin regularly – but urged dog owners to take responsibility for ensuring their pets’ mess is cleared up if bins are full.

She said: “The dog bin at Countesswells is emptied regularly, as all bins are.

“If a bin is full, we would always encourage people to take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess beside a bin.”