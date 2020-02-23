Call for action after speed cameras fail to reduce crashes on A90

Putting average speed cameras on a major north-east route has failed to reduce the number of recorded serious crashes, it has been claimed.

It is two years since the £2 million system went up on the Stonehaven to Dundee stretch of the A90.

However, newly released figures comparing accidents from 26 months before they were put in place against the 26 months since they went live have sparked concerns about their effectiveness.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The number of collisions classed as “serious” rose from 20 to 21, while the number of injuries graded as “serious” went up from 27 to 28. The number of deaths rose from three to five during that time.

Stewart Donald, from Inverbervie, carried out the research and has called for the condition of the A90 to be improved.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It would be unwise to speculate until we have a full three years of operational data and long-term trends are more clear.”