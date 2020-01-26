Call for action after Aberdeen’s most polluted streets revealed

Campaign groups have urged a rethink over transport after a study revealed Aberdeen’s most polluted streets.

Friends of the Earth Scotland has analysed pollution levels across the country and found Wellington Road and Union Street are the city’s dirtiest.

Union Street was found to have an annual mean of 35.25 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre last year, while the Wellington Road reading was 34.73. The legal limit is 40.

Wellington Road was also found to have the highest reading of particulate matter in the city, with 13.9 micrograms per cubic metre from a legal limit of 18.

And although the figures fall within current legal limits, campaigners say the health of people in the city centre is at risk as a result of the recordings.

Dr Ashley Hastings, a reader in environmental science at Aberdeen University, said: “I am always alarmed to hear about the air pollution from traffic, especially the greenhouse gases that we cannot see and smell that are damaging our climate.

“Other damaging pollutants we are all breathing in are impacting our health.

“We clearly need to think about our transport system. The huge spending on new roads should be stopped, as that will only worsen air pollution, even with partial electrification of cars.

“The proposed dualling of the A96 is a perfect example – it will create more carbon emissions and cause more air pollution.

“If we care about our health and about the planet, it should be stopped and the money used to improve rail and hydrogen bus infrastructure.”

Aberdeen Climate Action volunteer Alison Stuart said: “I’m really concerned about air pollution, especially around my kids’ school at drop off and pick up.

“I set up a walking bus to try and reduce traffic around the school, because I don’t want them exposed to pollution that could have long-lasting damage to their health.

“I think we need to, as a society, prioritise sustainable travel and take polluting vehicles completely out of some areas, or at least really reduce the need for and use of cars within more populated areas.

“I hope the government can protect places like schools from excess traffic.”

Aberdeen City Council is considering options for a low emission zone (LEZ) in the city, where only certain types of vehicles are allowed to enter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The proposals have been welcomed by Friends of the Earth Scotland’s air pollution campaigner Gavin Thomson.

He said: “What these figures show is the risk that people in Aberdeen city centre face from traffic fumes.

“Air pollution, particularly from older vehicles, is dangerous for our health and is a failure of government to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

“This shows why an ambitious low emission zone is essential for Aberdeen, alongside provisions to improve walking and cycling in the city centre.

“Our transport system is unsustainable, harming our lungs and driving climate change.

“Transport is the largest source of climate emissions in Scotland, with levels remaining pretty much the same for the last 30 years.

“Travelling on foot or by bike should be the natural choice in Aberdeen city centre for those who are able.”