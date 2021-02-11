Call for Aberdeen students to share views on mental health support at university

The Mental Health Foundation Scotland is calling on students living in Aberdeen to help inform recommendations for better mental health support at universities and colleges.

Believed to be the largest ever study of student mental health in Scotland, it is hoped that over 40,000 students will get involved in the two-year project.

In this first phase of study, students at the 19 Scottish universities are invited to share their views in an online survey and help drive positive change in the provision of mental health prevention and support for students across the country.

A survey will be available for college students in the next stage of the project.

Julie Cameron, associate director at Mental Health Foundation Scotland, said: “We’re asking university students all over Scotland to get involved in our Thriving Learners project.

“We know that in the past year the pandemic has had a huge impact on student wellbeing but even before that there were challenges, and also opportunities to improve student mental health and the support available.

“We’re eager to hear from students about their experiences, both positive and negative.

“We want to learn from their knowledge and ideas about what works and what’s needed to prevent and support mental health problems at university.

“It’s fantastic that all 19 universities in Scotland are involved. This is a real opportunity for us to better understand and revolutionise mental health support for all students within our universities.”

It is anticipated that the results of the university study survey and subsequent recommendations for mental health support within universities will be available later this year.

Universities Scotland, Colleges Scotland are partners in the project along with funders The Robertson Trust.

Participants will also be offered the chance to be entered into a prize draw with three students at each university winning a share of £200.

To find out more about Thriving Learners and participate in the survey, visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk/scotland/supporting-students-thrive