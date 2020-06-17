Call for Aberdeen organisations to sign sustainable fish pledge

An Aberdeen food partnership is calling on organisations in the city to commit to buying, serving and promoting only sustainable fish.

Granite City Good Food has asked companies and groups to change their habits, with the aim of winning the first Scottish Sustainable Fish City title for Aberdeen.

Eight Aberdeen-based organisations have already signed the pledge, including Robert Gordon University and Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Aberdeen City Council Catering Services has also signed up, ensuring all city hospitals and schools are committed to providing sustainable fish.

Stephen Balfour, Granite City Good Food Coordinator at CFINE, said: “I am delighted to lead the Sustainable Fish Cities campaign in Aberdeen, which highlights the cardinal issues around the decline in popular fish species and provides sustainable alternatives for organisations and individuals.

“I would like to express my appreciation to those who have recently signed the pledge. I hope further organisations with akin enthusiasm for environmentally-friendliness and sustainability will join us and help Aberdeen become the first Scottish Sustainable Fish City.”