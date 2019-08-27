Call for Aberdeen council to take action on climate change

A motion has been put forward calling on Aberdeen City Council to declare a “climate emergency”.

The move comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency in April, pledging new laws to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has called for the council to declare a climate emergency and pledge to work proactively with others to make Aberdeen carbon neutral by 2030.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It’s an issue affecting every corner of the world. National and local governments are declaring a climate emergency and it’s right that Aberdeen City Council does that.”

Mr Yuill’s motion also asks the chief executive of the local authority to report to full council before the end of the year with the actions the council has taken, and proposals for actions to be taken.