Call for a decision on homes takeover in Aberdeen community

A politician has called on the city council to make a decision over taking over homes in Bucksburn.

Aberdeen City Council is currently looking into the possibility of buying the properties after tenants living in the Aberdeen University-owned Rowett homes were told they might need to leave.

Residents were given notice about university plans to sell the site and then appealed to the local authority to use Scottish Government buy-back legislation to take on the houses.

They were originally told last month that a decision would be made in the coming days – however, a month on, nothing has been finalised.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has now called for the authority to make a decision after receiving concerned calls from constituents.

He has written a letter to chief executive Angela Scott in the hope of getting some answers.

If the homes are deemed unsuitable to be bought by the council, the university will then begin formal proceedings.

Mr McDonald said: “In late July we were reliably informed that a decision was only days away.

“As yet, no further information has been imparted either to myself, my constituents, or, I understand, to the university.

“My constituents are understandably anxious as a result of this protracted wait for a council decision and I understand that – owing to this uncertainty – residents are reluctant to pursue alternative plans.

“Given the anxiety this whole process has caused my constituents to date, it is vital a decision is made quickly so they can have a degree of clarity regarding the next steps and can access the support they need.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the intentions of the University of Aberdeen to dispose of a number of properties in the area of the Rowett and have had conversations with the University around the suitability of the units being incorporated with our council house stock.

“In order to support any purchase, the council require to prepare a robust business case to demonstrate the purchase would provide best value for the council house rent payers of Aberdeen.

“This would have to consider whether the purchase is viable when considering the purchase price, works to meet the standards council house tenants would expect and future rental income.

“This process is ongoing and it is envisaged it will be complete during September.

“The council will advise the owners of the properties – the University – of the outcome of our decision.”