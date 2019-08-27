Call for Aberdeen City Council to declare ‘no confidence’ in Prime Minster Boris Johnson

A call has been made for Aberdeen City Council to declare it has “no confidence” in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has asked his fellow councillors to support his motion, which would also instruct the local authority’s chief executive to write to MPs in Aberdeen urging them to support any no confidence vote tabled in the House of Commons.

Mr Yuill said: “There was a study done about two or three years ago, the results of which show Aberdeen would be worst hit by a soft or hard Brexit. A no-deal Brexit would be even worse.

“The Conservative Prime Minister is not interested in doing what is best for the UK, Scotland or Aberdeen, but on what is best for Boris Johnson. I have no confidence in his ability to lead our country and I believe that’s a view shared very widely in Aberdeen, Scotland and the UK.”

Mr Yuill added there are two Conservative MPs representing the city, Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson and Gordon MP Colin Clark, who are “hard Brexit supporters”.

He said: “They are not acting in the best interests of their constituents or their country.”

Stephen Flynn, SNP group leader, said: “It’s fairly clear that the only people in Aberdeen who have any confidence in Boris Johnston are Ross Thomson and the Tory councillors who acted as cheerleaders for his campaign – despite the fact that our city is forecast to be hardest hit in the UK from a no-deal Brexit.”

However, Douglas Lumsden, group leader of the Conservatives, said councillors are elected to “deal with local matters” and should not get involved with national issues.

He added: “Councillors are elected to the city council to deal with local matters not grandstand on national issues.

“While it has got Cllr Yuill the news story he craves, a meaningless motion will have no impact apart from wasting council officers’ time.”

Jenny Laing, leader of the Aberdeen Labour Group, said: “Neither Brexit nor another independence referendum are in the interests of the citizens of Aberdeen, Scotland or the UK, therefore my focus as co-leader of Aberdeen City Council is to lobby all political parties to ensure the catastrophe of Brexit or Scottish Independence does not happen and that all politicians can get back to doing the day job.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Ian Yuill and his Liberal Democrat colleagues at Westminster want to reverse the outcome of the 2016 referendum altogether. There is absolutely nothing democratic about that.

“So far, Ross Thomson and Colin Clark have both voted for the EU Withdrawal Agreement – but Mr Yuill’s Lib Dem friends voted against it and increased the chances of us leaving without a deal – three times.”