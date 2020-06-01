Calippo ice lollies and Magnum ice cream tubs recalled from shops across UK

Ice lollies and tubs of ice cream are being recalled from supermarkets across the country.

With the mercury tipping in the 20s, customers are being advised to avoid potential “unsafe” treats.

Unilever has recalled Wall’s Mini Calippo multi-packs, orange and lemon-lime flavours, over concerns they may contain small pieces of metal.

A Food Standard Agency report stated that the presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all shops selling this product, with notices explaining to customers why the product is being recalled.

The products being recalled are those with the best before dates of April 2022 or May 2022, and the following batch codes: L0121, L0122, L0123, L0124, L0125 and L0126

Unilever is also recalling Magnum White Chocolate ice cream tubs because of undeclared milk in its labelling.

The tubs contain milk, which is not written in English on the label and could pose possible health risks to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Products affected are the 440ml containers, with bath codes L9255AT138 and L9255BT138 and the best before date of September 2021.

The information can be found on the rim of the lid.

In a notice to customers, Unilever wrote: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling these batches as they could pose a safety risk to those with an allergy to milk.

“We can confirm that no other Magnum products are affected.”

If anyone has bought any of the products, they are advised not to eat it. Instead, individuals should contact Unilever on its Careline Freephone: 0800 731 1507.