Caledonian Sleeper services from Aberdeen cancelled until December

Caledonian Sleeper services from Aberdeen have been cancelled until December 6, the rail operator has announced.

Routes between the north-east and London Euston will not run while England endures its month-long lockdown.

A statement from Caledonian Sleeper said: “In light of new government restrictions around travel, we would like to remind all guests that they should only travel at this time if it is absolutely necessary.

“From November 10, we are operating a reduced service to support guests with essential travel needs and ask that others follow the government guidance of staying at home.”

Unfortunately, due to the current health situation regarding COVID-19,we have made the difficult decision to cancel our much loved Aberdeen and Fort William services from Tuesday 10th November up to and including Friday 4th December 2020.Hopefully it would restart Sun 6th Dec. — Caledonian Sleeper (@CalSleeper) November 6, 2020

The services are scheduled to resume on December 6.

Sleeper services have been plying the East Coast main line from London to Aberdeen in different guises since 1976, but all routes were cancelled at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown along with journeys to Fort William.

While journeys to Fort William began again in July, trips to Aberdeen are yet to get back up and running.

Back in the summer, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie called for the return of the service to help boost tourism in the area.

In a letter to Serco, which runs the Caledonian Sleeper, he said: “Many of the tourists who visit my constituency travel long distances and your London to Aberdeen route is a key component of the journey for a lot of these visitors.”