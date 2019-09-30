Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled for second day as staff strike

Rail services linking Aberdeen to London were expected to be distrupted again today as industrial action continued for a second day.

There were expected to be picket lines this evening across Scotland and in the capital, as well as at Aberdeen Train Station.

The Caledonian Sleeper was also cancelled yesterday when the two-day strike began.

This comes as negotiations have broken down between National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Serco, which runs the sleeper services.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The union is angry and frustrated that promises made to us to deal with the serious concerns of the Caledonian Sleeper staff have not been honoured.”

A statement from Serco said: “We have been advised by RMT that their members intend to take strike action on Caledonian Sleeper services.

We apologise to all of our affected guests.”