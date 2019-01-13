Aberdeen park’s cairns project builds pictures from the past

Cairns bearing historic information about a community have been installed at an Aberdeen park.

There are five different interpretation boards in Stewart Park, in Hilton, which have been put in place over the past year.

The project was spearheaded by the Aberdeen Women’s Alliance, working in partnership with a number of other groups, including the Aberdeen City Council’s unpaid work team, and the Aberdeen Libraries and communications teams.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, who represents the area and is part of the Aberdeen Women’s Alliance, worked with members Fiona Rennie and Vida Young to come up with the idea.

There are five different cairns, which are made of recycled granite, dotted around the park, with each bearing information about the green space and surrounding area.

One board features information about the Hilton Quarries, which were situated south of Hilton Road, while the northern quarries were where Stewart Park stands.

It also bears information about Isabella Knowles, who had a bad accident which changed her personality completely, leading her to pass herself off as a man and leave her job at the Stoneywood Paper Mills, after which she became a thief, fraudster and jail-breaker and escaped from the Aberdeen East Jail twice.

Another features the whale jaw bones which were donated to the park in 1903 by the captain of whaling ship, the Benbow.

One cairn tells the story of Margaret Penny, who was the wife of an Aberdeen whaling captain called William Penny.

She went with her husband and son on an expedition to Baffin Island, and it is thought she would have been the first European woman to winter in the Arctic Islands, north of Canada.

Other park highlights such as Hilton House receives its own cairn, where the Aberdeen Women’s Alliance spent some time trying to track down inhabitants of the house.

They found Inez Mary Mackay Ferguson, who lived there with her family until her father – a local solicitor – disappeared, and the family moved to live with other relatives.

She went to live with her mother’s family in Berkhampstead and became a suffragist, working with Millicent Fawcett, the leader and founder of the National Union of Suffrage Societies.

A further cairn dedicates its information to the opening of the park – on June 4, 1894 – and to Mrs Jean Taylor, who was instrumental in setting up a play area for the children of Woodside.

When she passed away in 1888, she bequeathed a total of £500 to be used to create the green space, with Aberdeen Town Council allocating £1,800 to purchase 14 acres of land from the Hilton House estate.

The final cairn, which was installed at the end of December, bears details of tramways in the city, the Taylor Memorial Well, which was built in honour of Mrs Taylor, and the park in the Second World War.

During the Aberdeen Blitz of April 21 1943, three 500-kilo high-explosive bombs were detonated in Stewart Park.

One killed a young man who was walking through the park with his girlfriend, who was left seriously injured.

Ms Dunbar said: “It’s a great example of partnership working.

“It’s taken a while but it’s been a real delight to work on.

“We found out a lot about women who lived in the area.

“There’ll be a lot of stories people won’t have heard. I would encourage anyone who is living in the area, or anyone who has got a spare hour, to go and visit the park and read about the stories. They are there to give people a sense of the area and it’s a lovely park.”