Cairngorms National Park creating fun for youngsters with nature at home

Cairngorms National Park is encouraging people to join in with 10 days of online activities.

It comes after the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the BIG 10 Days of Nature, participants will hear firsthand from those on the frontline of nature conservation in Cairngorms National Park.

They will have access to vlogs and interviews, quizzes and competitions.

There will also be traditional music from Hamish Napier and Jenny Sturgeon, an online art gallery of nature images and some tips for having a go at drawing wildlife.

Lucy Ford, authority conservation engagement officer, said: “It was such a disappointment that the BIG Weekend had to be rolled over to 2021 after all the hard work everyone had put in.

“Unable to invite people here, we decided we would take the celebration to them instead.

“Each day has a theme and there are ideas and activities for the whole family to get involved, so check out the programme and join us online.”

All activities and events will be uploaded day by day over the BIG 10 days, starting on May 15.

To find out more, go to facebook.co.uk/cairngormsnature