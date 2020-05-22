Cairngorms National Park bosses urging people to stay at home this weekend

Cairngorms National Park bosses are urging people to stay at home this weekend.

The national park, which includes large swathes of the north-east, remains closed despite the bank holiday weekend.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) is reminding everyone to continue to stay at home except for essential purposes.

There is currently no change to the national lockdown restrictions in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland, despite an announcement earlier this week that some restrictions could be eased by the end of this month.

Grant Moir, chief executive of the CNPA, said: “In light of the announcement made by the Scottish Government on Thursday we would kindly remind people that the current approach to lockdown is still in force until at least the May 28 – we would appreciate it if everyone could continue to follow the guidance and please stay at home and keep to your immediate local area for exercise.

“As much as it pains me to say it, please do not visit the Cairngorms National Park at this time so that we can all stay safe, save lives and protect our NHS. Instead, continue to exercise close to home using local paths.

“Remember to stay two metres from other people and please remember to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code at all times, especially those people with dogs. This will help protect vulnerable ground nesting birds on our moors and in our forests.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: