Plans to turn former Aberdeen furniture shop into cafe

A gaming cafe has applied for planning permission to move into a former furniture design store.

Engage Gaming, which currently has a premises on North Silver Street, applied for a change of use for Dargie Design on John Street, hoping to turn it from a retail unit into a cafe.

The plans were submitted by agent Ford Design.

Engage first opened in the city in July 2017, in what used to be the Stage Door restaurant building.

It provides a space for gaming enthusiasts to meet, play and compete, with a licensed bar and cafe.

The firm is known for holding head-to-head competitions and 24-hour fundraising events.

Proposals show the two-storey building will be transformed, with retail space on the ground floor turned into space for computer desks and units, so that games can be streamed.

A kitchen and store rooms would also be created, as well as a cafe area and bar. There would also be a virtual reality area, and offices on the upper floor.

Homes and businesses in the area, including the Salvation Army shop, Tiso, Credo gym and Christos Greek Taverna have all been consulted on the proposals.

Dargie Designs closed its doors for the last time at the end of August, following 27 years of being in business.

It shut with immediate effect, stating a number of factors for the decision, including Brexit.

A statement by the store said: “As a family business we have had a variety of serious illness issues over the last few years and it has now become unsustainable to provide the kind of service that we know our customers deserve, something has to give.

“Brexit has been an ongoing issue and has had a huge detrimental effect.”

It was the latest in a string of businesses to close their doors this year, including Miss Selfridge, Thorntons, Karen Millen, Starbucks, all in the Bon Accord Centre, and Soul Casino on Union Street.

Engage Gaming was unavailable for comment.