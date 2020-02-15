Aberdeen cafe gives healthy eating tips

An Aberdeen cafe is to teach customers how to eat healthy food for the next three weekends.

Food Story on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, wants to give visitors the opportunity to improve their lives by learning about nutrition and by picking up tips on staying fit.

Its staff have invited in workers from Nix Nutrition and Training Solutions to give customers some top tips.

Nix aims to improve people’s lives through healthy nutrition and fitness advice.

The sessions cover a wide range of topics such as vulnerability, shame and anxiety.

There will also be an opportunity to have a go at yoga and enjoy a massage from a certified practitioner.

Sessions take place each Sunday at 1.30pm and last around two hours.

The last one takes place on March 1.

Email the cafe at hello@foodstorycafe.co.uk for more information.