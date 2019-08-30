Cafe bake sale to help raise funds for Teen Challenge

Staff and residents from a north-east female recovery home are baking and serving treats at a cafe this week to help more people break free from addictions.

The team from the refuge centre Benaiah, which is based near Mintlaw, are dishing up home bakes, fresh pancakes and hot drinks as part of a fundraiser at Harbucks Cafe in Gardenstown.

They will be serving customers from 2-4.30pm and 6-9pm tomorrow and Sunday.

The money raised will be used to support the work of Teen Challenge, which also runs a men’s residential centre at Sunnybrae near Fyvie.

Grace Donn, a senior support worker at Benaiah, said: “Initiatives like this can also be extremely beneficial for our residents in helping build their confidence.

“It also gives something back to the centre where their lives are being turned around.”