New cabinet role will benefit north-east says MP Colin Clark

A north-east MP said his constituents will benefit after his addition to the UK Government’s cabinet.

Gordon MP Colin Clark has been appointed as under-secretary of state for Scotland in the UK Parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Clark told The Evening Express he was confident of juggling the new role with his duties of representing constituents both in Gordon and Westminster.

“I would like to think that, because all of my work in the under-secretary role will ultimately benefit my constituency and all of Scotland, this will be positive for my constituents,” said Mr Clark.

He added: “I will continue holding surgeries in my constituency and with visits.

“I’m fortunate to have a very active office and that will continue.”

Mr Clark joins new secretary of state for Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack, and parliamentary under-secretary and Worcester MP Robin Walker in the Scotland Office.

He paid tribute to outgoing Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell, who has served in the Scotland Office since 2010.

“I am delighted the Prime Minister has asked me to serve as a parliamentary under-secretary of state and government whip. I would like to recognise Mr Mundell was an excellent secretary of state and I appreciate the years of work he did at the Scotland Office.

“A strong Scotland is fundamental to the Union and I look forward to working with Mr Jack and Mr Walker at the Scotland Office.”

Mr Clark, 50, was born in Aberdeen and worked in the agri-food sector for 30 years.

He attended Turriff Academy and studied at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Mr Clark owned his first company in 1994 when he had a factory supplying major supermarkets with prepacked vegetables.

After selling the business in 2005 he returned to his family farm in Aberdeenshire along with various other business investments.

He first stood for the Scottish Conservatives in Gordon in 2016, finishing third to former First Minister Alex Salmond and picking up 11.7% of the vote.

However, he won the seat two years later, picking up 40.7% of the vote compared with Mr Salmond’s share of 35.9%.

Previously, Mr Clark has been a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions and served on the Environmental Audit Select Committee.