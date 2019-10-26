Cabin moved to north-east school as part of flood defence works

A north-east school is benefiting from a new learning space.

Carronhill School, in Stonehaven, now has a garden cabin which has been relocated from a home on Dunnottar Avenue to the playground.

The cabin was removed from the back garden of a property along the River Carron.

It had to be removed as part of the town’s flood protection scheme.

Infrastructure services committee chairman Councillor Peter Argyle said: “This is a very pleasing outcome for what was an essential but challenging part of the scheme.

“While it may have been easier to dismantle or dispose of the structure, the project team has gone the extra mile to ensure an ongoing and local use for the cabin.”

Work on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme began in March this year, with the main works due to be complete in September next year.