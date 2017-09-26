AWPR work praised as first stretch of road opens

Two politicians have welcomed the latest milestone on the Aberdeen bypass.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Ellon and district councillor Richard Thomson are delighted with the opening of the newly-completed carriageway at Foveran on the A90.

Having opened on Sunday, the route will become a dual carriageway as part of the £740 million Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

Ms Martin said it was great to see hard work paying off at the bypass. She said: “It is fantastic to see some of the first stretch of road has now opened to the public right here in my constituency.”