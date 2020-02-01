Report reveals new Aberdeen road could be helping drive up house prices

The Aberdeen bypass could be helping to boost house prices north of the city, a new report has revealed.

Figures released for the last quarter of the year by Aberdeen Solicitors’ Property Centre Ltd (ASPC) show house prices have held steady in the commuter town of Ellon compared to earlier months.

John MacRae, chairman of ASPC, said the last three months of the year was normally one of the worst periods for the housing market due to seasonal influences.

And homeowners had to contend with Brexit concerns and the General Election at the end of 2019, which Mr MacRae said may also have affected the confidence of those in the north-east when looking to buy a new home.

However, the new housing market report, compiled in collaboration with the Business School Centre for Real Estate Research at Aberdeen University, shows there was no change in property prices in Ellon from the third quarter to the last quarter of last year.

And there has only been a -0.2% change in prices for properties in that area from the last quarter in 2018.

Prices rose slightly in Inverurie, going up by 0.1% between the third and fourth quarters of the year, though a -2.8% drop was calculated over the past year.

However, they had gone down by -1.2% in Stonehaven in the last quarter, reducing by -4.6% from the same period in 2018.

In Aberdeen city and the suburbs there was an annual price change of -1%, which has seen an annual change of -3.9% in the past year.

It was hoped the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) could help encourage more people to buy properties in towns close to the road as it would help reduce commuting times.

And Mr MacRae said the AWPR could now be having a positive impact on the property industry.

He said: “An intriguing local variation is that the quarterly price change in Ellon is 0%.

“And I am beginning to wonder if centres of population north of Aberdeen on the main road are beginning to see an effect from the greatly improved road links, particularly the western peripheral route.

“This will be something to keep an eye on in the forthcoming months.

“The report released by the Centre for Real Estate Research at Aberdeen University Business School, for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on data supplied by ASPC continues to show a depressed market in our area.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “Despite opening years behind schedule and significantly over budget, there is no doubt the AWPR will bring a range of benefits to towns in the north-east.

“Everything must also be done to ensure first-time buyers can get on the property ladder, which is still a massive issue in the north-east.”

SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson said: “The AWPR has made it much easier for people to move between parts of Aberdeenshire and has reduced commuting times across the board. That’s been of huge benefit to lots of towns in the area, Ellon included.

“There are obviously a range of other factors in play, but if house prices are higher than they might otherwise be right now, the AWPR will likely have played a significant role in that.”