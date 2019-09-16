By-election date set for vacant seat in Aberdeen ward

The Aberdeen council by-election for the vacant seat in the Torry/Ferryhill ward will be held on November 21.

The vacancy was recently announced following the resignation of councillor Catriona Mackenzie.

She was elected as an SNP councillor in 2017 but stepped down at the end of last month due to a change in personal circumstances.

At the time she said: “My personal circumstances have changed considerably from when I was elected and I feel that I must prioritise my health and family at this time.”

The Notice of Election will be published on Monday October 14.

Nomination papers can be delivered from the day after publication until October 21 on weekdays between 10am and 4pm.

Torry/Ferryhill is represented by four elected members, with Councillor Yvonne Allan, Councillor Christian Allard and Councillor Alan Donnelly continuing to serve.