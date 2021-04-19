The team that launched Aberdeenshire’s first zero-waste shop is opening a second store this weekend.

Butterfly Effect Insch was launched by Lauren Brook, from Daviot, in August 2019 after around one year of planning.

And from Saturday April 24, the public will also have the opportunity to visit Butterfly Effect Banchory, situated in Scott Skinner Square.

Like Butterfly Effect Insch, the second store will showcase local independent businesses as its stockists and provide a platform for customers who wish to have a more sustainable and planet-friendly lifestyle.

The first shop and refillery, which also features a cafe, has achieved many successes since its launch including being nominated for Best Eco Business in the Scotlands Business Awards and featuring on BBC Landward.

Lauren, 38, said: “As Butterfly Effect was the first zero-waste shop in Aberdeenshire, it took a lot of researching and planning as there weren’t many other shops like this that I could speak to for advice.

“But this also helped with the promotion of the shop. Being so different it was very intriguing, so we didn’t have to promote the business too much.

© Supplied by Lauren Brook

“Word of mouth and newspaper reports were a massive help for our flagship shop. We used social media (Facebook and Instagram) to get potential customers excited about this new eco store and the advantages of a sustainable lifestyle.

“We were blown away by the response, followers and utter joy for our wee place opening.

“Our store and refillery is 100% plastic-free using gravity-fed bins so that customers can fill their own containers, bottles or compostable bags with food and/or household cleaning products.

“This, in turn, saves money, food waste and unnecessary buying as you are only buying the amount you need.

“Encouraging our customers to reuse their containers, jars and bottles in the refillery means less single-use plastic is being circulated and helps save our environment.

“Butterfly Effect Insch has a cosy and inviting cafe area where our customers can relax and enjoy our breakfast and lunch menu as well as our local bakes and cakes.

“We also have an ice cream machine and enclosed outdoor space with seating for those ‘not so frequent’ warm days.

“We cater to all dietary requirements but having collaborated with Vegan Bay Baker, we have become renowned for our vegan and gluten-free options on our menu and bakes.”

© Supplied by Lauren Brook

Not only does the store showcase an abundance of local talent and produce under one roof, but it also hosted crafting workshops and evenings prior to the pandemic. Lauren says they were “hugely successful”.

“We think of our place as a community hub for our customers,” she added.

“The team and I stock over 35 local small, independent businesses within Butterfly Effect. There are so many incredible businesses in the north-east who have the same ethos as us – our shelves are full of all different kinds of stock which most come from the north-east of Scotland.

“As Butterfly Effect Insch is a cafe, our indoor café area has been closed for some time due to the pandemic, but we have been lucky that we can still operate for takeaway drinks as well as our cakes and bakes.

“The zero-waste shop and refillery is classed as essential so have adapted this by adding a pre-order service for our customers as we know so many are anxious about staying in shops too long.

“Their order is ready for collection at a convenient time and day for them and has proved very successful and customers have been grateful for our diversity during the pandemic.

“Looking ahead, we have our second store and oat milk to get excited about. The team and I started to produce organic oat milk to refill in glass bottles after seeing how much oat milk we used in Tetra paks in our café.

“It is made from local oats (Hamlyn’s Oats) and has no preservatives.

“Our oat milk and Butterfly Effect featured on BBC Landward which was very exciting.

“They interviewed me for their Harvest Special about the oat milk, the process and the circular system to which our refill oat milk has. Our milk will be available in both Banchory and Insch as well as other zero-waste shops soon.

“As for our new Banchory shop, we were approached by the Banchory Community Association who expressed they would love to see a shop like Butterfly Effect in Banchory.

“We were looking for locations at the time so was lovely to know we would be providing a business that was sought after there.

“Butterfly Effect Banchory will be a sustainable living shop and refillery but not a café. We will be of course stocking our locally produced bakes like Vegan Bay Baker which has been requested on many occasions.”

Like Butterfly Effect, the North East Now initiative has been aiming to promote local businesses as much as possible.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, Lauren has backed the campaign that launched in June last year.

© Supplied by Lauren Brook

She said: “The North East Now website provides a wealth of knowledge and focus point for businesses and companies in the north-east of Scotland.

“You can navigate through the website easily to find what you are looking for – from what’s open at the moment to rediscovering the beautiful area we live in. The website is a great addition to the local area and is fantastic to see the variety of businesses in our region.

“With so many businesses feeling the pressure during lockdown, it’s nice to know that because of local customers supporting their independent shops and businesses, that they are open. There are many that are staying above water because of their support.

“There have been so many negative stories in the past year but it’s lovely to hear of a positive one. And this is because of our local support, which we are profoundly grateful for.”

For more information on Butterfly Effect, visit the business’ Facebook page.

Visit northeastnow.scot to view the North East Now website.

To share your positive business story, email

stories@northeastnow.scot