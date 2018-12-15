Driver charged following two-car crash in Aberdeen

Police have charged a driver in relation to alleged road traffic offences after a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police were alerted to the crash at 12.13pm on Inverurie Road by the Bucksburn roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a black Jaguar and a blue Suzuki.

She added an ambulance was also in attendance but no details of any injuries were known.

The road was closed for a time following the incident, and one person has now been charged in relation to alleged road traffic offences.