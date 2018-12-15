Tuesday, December 18th 2018 Show Links
Driver charged following two-car crash in Aberdeen

by Danny McKay
15/12/2018, 12:59 pm Updated: 15/12/2018, 5:50 pm
Police Scotland at the scene.
Police have charged a driver in relation to alleged road traffic offences after a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police were alerted to the crash at 12.13pm on Inverurie Road by the Bucksburn roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a black Jaguar and a blue Suzuki.

She added an ambulance was also in attendance but no details of any injuries were known.

The road was closed for a time following the incident, and one person has now been charged in relation to alleged road traffic offences.

