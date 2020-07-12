Busy first weekend for Aberdeen beer gardens and al fresco cafes

Cafes and bars in Aberdeen welcomed back their weekend customers – and reported bumper business.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes reopened for the first time on July 6 after having closed for 15 weeks.

Many people took advantage of the weather this weekend, with Belmont Street-based cafe Books and Beans serving as many as 200 customers by Saturday afternoon.

Owner John Wigglesworth commended the city council for supporting businesses by setting up outdoor structures and marquees which allow safe, dry spaces for people to enjoy their coffee – while socially distancing.

He added: “Well done to the city council for making that happen.

“It’s been a great week and I think that was helped by the support of the council.

“I’d encourage anyone to make use of the outdoor spaces – they really do provide a secure and safe area.

“We’ve seen at least 200 to 300 people throughout the day, for table service and takeaways.”

The cafe is also gearing up for the reopening of its indoor space on Wednesday as the Covid-19 restrictions ease further.

Soul Bar on Union Street also kept busy this weekend, serving more than 150 people by Saturday afternoon.

Paul Clarkson, operations director of PB Devco which owns the premises, said: “It’s been absolutely phenomenal.

“The level of business that we’ve seen has far exceeded our expectations.

“We’ve been very busy and implemented a two-hour time limit on tables.

“We’ve gotten such great feedback too.”

The Cult of Coffee, located on Esslemont Avenue, welcomed customers with live music after being given given access by Total E&P to use the former play area opposite the cafe.

The very talented Ben Collett kicks off the coffee garden. He’s here until 12. Posted by The Cult of Coffee on Saturday, 11 July 2020

The space allows locals to enjoy coffee and cake while remaining outdoors and following social distancing.

A number of establishments have implemented safety measures to continue to serve customers, while protecting staff.