Busy festive season as north-east group serves up help

The boss of a charity that helps some of Aberdeen’s most vulnerable people says it has been one of the busiest Christmas periods ever.

The Evening Express was given a behind-the-scenes look at the FareShare Grampian operation being run by Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

FareShare receives good quality, in-date surplus food from manufacturers, producers and retail suppliers.

It works with both local and national partners through the FareShare UK network, which is based in London.

Dave Simmers, chief executive at CFINE, said: “It’s crazy busy right now. I’ve been here a number of years and this has been by far the busiest Christmas period we have had.

“FareShare is a massive logistical challenge. We are getting around 500 tonnes of food in a year.

“The food industry has been encouraged to identify and release more of the food. Around 288,000 tonnes of food goes to waste at the moment in the UK.”

Organic baby food firm Ella’s Kitchen is one of the companies helping FareShare Grampian.

For every Christmas dinner pouch sold, a meal was donated to the charity – and it’s expected the contribution will help feed 100,000 families across the UK.

Mummy blogger Rebecca Meldrum, from Banchory, who is part of the Ella’s Kitchen network, was also shown around the Poynernook Road warehouse.

FareShare redistributes food to around 160 frontline charities and community groups, including homeless organisations.

The food is made available to individuals and families in need.

Volunteers in the FareShare warehouse deal with a wide variety of food as well as around 2,500 litres of milk a week.

Thanks to a donation from the Asda Foundation, FareShare was also able to install a new chiller to house items donated.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare Grampian manager, said: “We adhere to the same food regulations as the food industry. We need to be able to prove traceability of all food coming in and where it goes.

“If there was a product recall, we would know exactly where that has gone. It is a big operation in itself. We are looking to grow the local suppliers we work with here.”

Rebecca said: “I found it so emotional being shown around. The thing that gets me is how busy it is, just as we were standing here the foodbank was non-stop.”