Busy Aberdeen street re-opens as fire at takeaway is extinguished

Fire crews battled through the night to extinguish a blaze at an Aberdeen Indian takeaway

Emergency services shut King Street for about six hours yesterday as they dealt with the incident, with the road fully re-opened at around 7am after being shut at 12.55am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a stop message at 6am with the crews making final checks at the scene.”

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at an Indian takeaway on King Street in Aberdeen.

Firefighters battled through the night to extinguish flames at Shalimar Tandoori, with the road currently shut between closed from the School Road/St Machar Drive roundabout to the BP garage.

Police closed the stretch of road at about 12.55am last night and remain on scene at the moment.

Three fire appliances and one height appliance attended the incident, with crews remaining there to dampen down the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12.42am.

“There are no reports of any casualties and we are currently still on scene dampening down and checking for further spreads of fire.”

A police spokesman said: “The fire appeared to be in a loft space on King Street, with us receiving a call at 12.45am and closing the road 10 minutes later.

“Drivers were being diverted away.

“There are no apparent injuries.”