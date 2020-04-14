Busy Aberdeen road to partially close for emergency works

The partial closure of a busy Aberdeen city centre road has been announced to allow for emergency works to take place.

Part of Hutcheon Street will be closed overnight.

A notice on Aberdeen City Council’s website confirmed the lane closure.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It stated: “There will be a offside lane closure in either direction on the A944 Hutcheon Street between its junctions with George Street and Mounthooly roundabout.”

The notice stated the closure, which is due to expire at 4pm on Thursday, was due to “emergency works by SGN”.

The closure was put in place just after 8.30am yesterday morning.