Busy Aberdeen road to be shut for 13 weeks from Monday

A busy Aberdeen back road will close on Monday for 13 weeks as part of the ongoing development of 3,000 homes.

The C128C road from Cults to Kingswells will be closed for the works that will link up the new development at Countesswells.

The project includes work on the Kingswells roundabout on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road and making the back road “fit-for-purpose” for all users.

Countesswells Development Limited is behind the housing development, and has been given permission to move forward with the works a week earlier than originally planned.

A diversion for motorists will be in place along Skene Road, Queen’s Road, Springfield Road and Countesswells Road.

Ryan Swan, project manager at CDL, said: “The ability to close the road earlier than planned will benefit this element of the Countesswells development and means the roadworks can be completed sooner than originally expected.

“The temporary closure is to facilitate the construction of a new west link access road which will connect the new community at Countesswells with the existing Kingswells roundabout.

“This is a significant parcel of works and, on completion, will deliver much-needed improvements to safety and traffic flow, not just for Countesswells residents but all road users.”

The link road will be suitable for cars, cyclists and pedestrians, offering easy links between Countesswells, Kingswells and the wider city.

Mr Swan added: “We will continue to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure that, where possible, disruption is minimised through the use of agreed traffic management.”

The Countesswells development is an ongoing £800 million project which aims to create a new community in Aberdeen.

Once completed, it will have 3,000 new homes including 750 affordable ones.

The project is phased over 15 years, with facilities being built to help the community grow.

A new primary school is being built and is due to open in Spring 2021.

The plans also include an all-weather pitch, parking area and two separate playgrounds, in addition to an outdoor classroom.

An additional primary school and a new academy have been proposed within the approved masterplan for Countesswells, along with healthcare facilities, local business units, shops, neighbourhood centres and parkland.