Busy Aberdeen road to be closed in one direction for two weekends

An Aberdeen road will be closed in one direction for two weekends while gas main installation works are carried out.

The Stonehaven road will be one-way between its junctions with the Bridge of Dee roundabout and Garthdee roundabout from 7pm on Friday until 6am on Monday during two weekends – February 21 to 28 and March 6 to 13.

Traffic will be able to travel north-westbound only.

The work is being carried out by SGN, with the restriction necessary to protect public safety.

A diversion will be in place over the weekends, via Holburn Street, Riverside Place, Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road.

Meanwhile, nearby Riverside Terrace will also be closed for the same works, from 8am on March 2 until 10pm on March 27.

Access to properties will be maintained but no through traffic will be possible.