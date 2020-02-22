Busy Aberdeen road shut in one direction due to gas works

An Aberdeen road is shut this weekend in one direction while gas main installation works are carried out.

The Stonehaven road is one-way between its junctions with the Bridge of Dee roundabout and Garthdee roundabout until 6am on Monday.

The same restriction will remain in place for the next three weekends starting from 7pm on the Friday night and continuing until 6am on the Monday.

Traffic will be able to travel north-westbound only.

The work is being carried out by SGN, with the restriction necessary to protect public safety.

A diversion is in place via Holburn Street, Riverside Place, Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road.

Meanwhile, nearby Riverside Terrace will also be closed for the same works, from 8am on March 2 until 10pm on March 27.

Access to properties will be maintained but no through traffic will be possible.