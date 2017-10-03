North-east businessman in warning after e-mail scam targets customers

A North-east businessman has urged others to be alert after online scammers tried to swindle cash from his customers.

Fraser Watson Electrical and TV Aerial Services in Turriff appeared to send out invoices by e-mail to people who had recently had work done.

But Mr Watson said he sent no such message. And he warned the elaborate ploy could result in people losing money.

He has since posted the authentic-looking letter online alongside a message to existing customers to not open the e-mail.

Mr Watson, pictured, said: “One customer printed it off and showed me it – it’s a worry. Another local business got in touch with me to say they had received this scam as well. I’ve been in business 15 years and this is the first time this has happened.”

The e-mail comes amid a busy spell for Mr Watson’s business, with 4G masts going up locally, which may have provided scammers with the opportunity to strike.

The fake e-mail can be recognised by the contact details it provides for Mr Watson’s business. It states “your invoice reminder” before linking to a German language website.