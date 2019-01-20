Businesses invited to advertise roles at Aberdeen jobs fair

Businesses are being invited to promote their vacancies for free at a leading recruitment event.

Moving On, which is hosted annually by Aberdeen City Council, Skills Development Scotland and DWP, provides exhibition places for firms to promote vacancies to young jobseekers.

The scheme also promotes training opportunities for young people considering their options after leaving school.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the education operational delivery committee, said: “Creating opportunities for young people is integral to our long-term vision for the city and this promises to be an excellent opportunity for prospective employers to link with potential employees.

“Every industry is in the midst of change – but a skilled, committed and energetic workforce will always be at the heart of Aberdeen’s success.”

The event will be held in the Town House on Monday March 25.

