Businesses ask north-east council to rename their street

A road in the north-east could be renamed after an appeal by local business owners.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee are due to meet tomorrow to discuss plans to change the name of part of Maconochie Road in Fraserbrugh.

The southernmost part of the road could be renamed South Road.

Officials have indicated their support for the proposals that could be approved at the meeting.

Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said in a report to councillors: “The council has received a request from local businesses located at the southern end of Maconochie Road via ward three members that the street be renamed South Road to accord with the postal addresses they have been using for a number of years.

“There are six affected addresses and five have indicated support for the proposal.

“The Royal Mail has been consulted on the matter and offers no adverse comment.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses