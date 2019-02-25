Businesses and homes evacuated as dozens of firefighters battle Fresh Mex blaze

Dozens of homes and businesses were evacuated this morning following a fire at a popular Aberdeen restaurant.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at Fresh Mex at around 10am.

Customers and staff from nearby James Dunn House, Haigs, Grub and Alex Scott Kilt hire were forced out.

And flats above the affected shops were also evacuated.

Seven fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews shortly before 10am.

A massive plume of thick black smoke was visible across the city centre.

Staff at James Dun’s House and Haig’s, which are both next door to the restaurant, were evacuated following the incident, as well as the flats above Fresh Mex.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.57am on February 25 to reports of a restaurant on fire in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the city’s Schoolhill, where crews were met by a fire within a ground floor building.”

