Business scheme to support seafood industry welcomed by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has welcomed a new £10m scheme to help seafood processors during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the outbreak, international markets have shut and demand has been greatly reduced as restaurants and cafes across the UK follow government orders to close.

Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, welcomed the new Scottish Seafood Business Resilience Fund which provides grants and loans.

He added: “This support is crucial to ensuring seafood processing businesses remain solvent through this crisis.

“It is important we support them so I am pleased the Scottish Government has established a hardship fund for fish processors.

“The hope is that in supporting the fish processors, there will also be support for the fish catching sector.”

