An oilfield services firm has been forced to leave Aberdeen after more than 30 years in the city.

Oilfield Chemical Technology Limited (OCTL) said high business rates have caused the company to vacate its headquarters in West Tullos.

The firm, which specialises in testing drilling fluids and production chemicals for the oil and gas sector, was established in 1988.

It will now operate out of its secondary base in Dorset which was opened 11 years ago.