Business project open for north-east students

by Ana Da Silva
25/05/2019, 2:20 pm
Robert Gordon University's Garthdee Campus
The next generation of creative entrepreneurs will be chosen through a new university scheme.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has announced the 12 businesses which have been selected for the inaugural Creative Accelerator programme.

The chosen entrepreneurs and innovators cover a range of creative industries including visual arts, fashion and textiles, design, crafts, broadcasting and performing arts.

Libby Curtis, head of Gray’s School of Art at RGU, said: “The exciting new Look Again Creative Accelerator, in partnership with RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, creates fantastic opportunities for our students and graduates alike to develop new skills, knowledge and confidence that will equip them to build sustainable creative businesses.”

She added that the initiative aims to promote the area as an “increasingly viable location” and “retain talent”.

