More than 1,000 sign petition against council plans to remove street parking in Cults

More than 1,000 people in an Aberdeen community have signed a petition against plans to alter road layouts in the wake of coronavirus.

Business owners in Cults fear the changes will make it difficult for disabled and elderly shoppers getting access to shops.

Abewrdeen City Council was awarded a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out temporary works on streets in May.

Pavements have been widened across the city with some busy roads turned into one-way routes to make sure there’s extra space to social distance.

Under the plans, temporary changes to the road layout and on-street parking to widen pavements will take place on Rosemount, Victoria Road in Torry, Peterculter, Cults, North Deeside Road and George Street.

Brendan Will, who is a business partner at Cults Post Office and Will’s Toy Shop, started the petition urging the council not to remove street parking on certain roads.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Brendan said: “The council is proposing the removal of street parking on the stretch of road between Millden Road and School Road, including the removal of disabled parking. This is to allow pavements to be widened for socially distanced queuing outside shops.

“The nearest public parking for the stretch of road between Domino’s and Tesco is Dunmail Avenue car park.

“It may not seem that far but for some of our more vulnerable community members it could be the difference between them being able to visit their local shops unaided and having to rely on a friend or carer to help them.

“Stopping the parking on North Deeside Road is also worrying as it will push cars into residential side streets, making the roads busier for local residents as well as putting children playing outside at risk.”

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We are at the initial stage of planning works for Cults to allow for physical distancing and are discussing with the local community council and businesses for their input.

“The initial plan includes blue badge parking along North Deeside Road in front of the shops so the most vulnerable people can easily access them.

“Normal parking can be accessed at the rear of the shops which would involve a short walk for able-bodied people.

“We are looking to balance the needs of all whilst allowing opportunities for physical distancing at the busiest parts of our retail centres.”

View the petition at Change.org, here.